Germany's 2014 champions in numbers

Germany landed in Salvador having already conquered 40 million Brazilians – they ingeniously modelled their change kit on that of the county’s best-supported club, Flamengo. They duly devastated 200 million-plus of them with an earth-shaking performance in Belo Horizonte.

Then, six years ago today and with all but every Brazilian firmly back behind them, Jogi Low and boys outlasted Argentina in Rio de Janeiro to win the 20th FIFA World Cup™.

Here, FIFA.com brings you the engrossing stats behind that triumph.