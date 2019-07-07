Germany: protest in support of humanitarian aid work

Seebrücke, an organization called for protest in support of humanitarian aid work across German on Saturday.

The group is in solidarity with Sea Watch captain Carola Rackete. Rackete was arrested in Italy when she defied a ban on migrant ship entering the country last weekend.

“The worst part is, nothing’s happened in a year. The ‘Seebrücke’ was founded in the summer of 2018 and today we are still faced with the situation that ships are not allowed to land again and again, human lives have been saved and criminalization continues to intensify. We have seen this in the case of (Carola) Rackete (captain of the Sea Watch”), but we will also experience it now, since yesterday there are 65 people on board the “Alan Kurdi” again and again we see how Italy closes its ports. There is no solution for the people. That is why we are now on the streets all over Germany because we want an immediate solution”, Protest organizer, Liza Pflaum said.

The German captain docked the ship, ‘‘Sea Watch 3’‘ and 40 migrants at the Italian port of Lampedusa last weekend without permission.

The 31 year old told police that the migrants who were from Libya headed for Europe, had been stuck at sea for 16 days under perilous conditions.

Rackete was placed under house arrested but was later released by a Judge. The Italian Interior Minister condemned her release.

AP