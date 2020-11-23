Gender and Sustainable Energy Country Briefs for Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda Global Launch

What: Global launch of the Gender and Sustainable Energy Country Briefs for Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda Who: African Development Bank, Climate Investment Funds and ENERGIA When: 24 November 2020 – 13:00-14:30 GMT | 14:00-15:30 CET | 16:00-17:30 EAT Where: Virtual event. Register here.

The African Development Bank, the Climate Investment Funds and ENERGIA are pleased to invite you to the Global launch of the Gender and Energy Country Briefs for Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda on 24 November 2020. This event will present key data on the nexus between gender and energy for these countries and provide recommendations to inform policy to further mainstream gender within energy interventions.

Background information

Energy is a critical enabler in reaching many of the sustainable development goals, from reducing poverty, inequalities and exposure to household pollution to improving the quality of education, security and climate protection. However, women and men differ in their level of access to energy and energy services, as well as in the use of and control over these sources. Unequal gender norms and traditions limit women’s participation in energy planning, hinder their opportunities to benefit from energy interventions and voice their needs.

The COVID-19 outbreak has exacerbated long-standing gender disparities, specifically in those countries where the gender gap is high in the social, economic empowerment and representation dimensions. The pandemic has amplified the existing inequalities in accessing modern and clean energy services, highlighting once again the urgency of long-sighted strategies to build an equal and inclusive energy sector.

The African Development Bank, ENERGIA and the Climate Investment Funds have developed four country briefs looking at the current status of gender and energy in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania. Based on an in-depth review of policy documents and consultations with key stakeholders, the briefs aim to provide policymakers and practitioners with recommendations to effectively integrate gender in energy planning, implementation and monitoring. The briefs present key data, an overview of the institutional set-up and targets on gender and energy, and an analysis of barriers and opportunities.

Global launch

The event will offer policy makers and practitioners ideas to support a more gender inclusive energy sector by strengthening policies and programmes. It will provide an opportunity to discuss the evidence on gender and energy and actions needed to empower women and increase their access to and control over energy services.

Following the global launch there will be country specific launches in all four of the countries.

