Gelsenkirchen glory for Cambiasso and Argentina

Esteban Cambiasso scored a World Cup wonder goal 14 years ago today

He rounded off a 24-pass move in 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro

Hernan Crespo: “I have never been involved in a more beautiful goal”

Argentina have produced some of the FIFA World Cup’s most memorable moments. And while Diego Maradona’s magical solo run at the Azteca will spring immediately to mind, you might also remember Esteban Cambiasso scoring a very different, but equally admirable, goal in Gelsenkirchen.

His celebration, pictured here, says it all. While Maradona was used to scoring wonder goals, Cambiasso seemed as amazed and awe-struck as anyone watching. The goal, he later reflected, was “patience, rhythm, circulation, surprise and football artistry at its best”.

If Maradona’s effort had showcased the potential of a supreme individual, Cambiasso’s reminded us of the power of the collective. All but one of Argentina’s outfield players were involved in a glorious move that comprised 24 consecutive passes, the last of which was a sublime Hernan Crespo back-heel into the goalscorer’s path. Cambiasso’s left-foot finish merely added the finishing touch to a masterpiece.

Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport hailed it as “an exposition of football,” while Crespo spoke in wonder of “the most beautiful goal”.

“I have not seen one like that for years,” the striker added after Argentina’s thrilling 6-0 demolition of Serbia and Montenegro. “It was almost like indoor football. I have never been involved in a more beautiful goal.”