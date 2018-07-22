Gambling in Africa – Where Is Gambling Legal and Where Are the Most Popular Casinos?

Africa is, and we are fully aware of, a land of different nations. As a matter of fact, there are 54 distinctive sovereign nations, each of them having their own cuisine, culture and of course, different laws. The same laws don’t apply all over the continent; some countries have their strict Islamic laws while others have more relaxed ways of handling law.

That is why gambling is forbidden in some countries, but in others, it is actually booming. Let’s look at the regional differences regarding the gambling laws in Africa.

Sudan

One of probably the strictest countries with the utmost respect towards the religion is, obviously Sudan. Here, if you do something punishable by law, you get publically lashed. Gambling is forbidden in Sudan. All of those people who get caught gambling are being punished accordingly with the law.

Kenya

Just a few miles southeast, neighboring Kenya has the opposite rules of law. Kenya offers 13 top-notch casinos for the players to enjoy. It is actually the second casino count on the entire continent. By providing players with a chance of playing on different roulette tables to sports betting on football clubs, Kenyans and tourists can take advantage of the freedom of gambling and try their luck guilt-free. In fact, more than $8 million

Morocco

Morocco, being immensely influenced by the French culture due to the French colonies that we settled there decades ago, is, naturally, the home of casino gambling and lottery.

It has 8 ultra-modern casino resorts, providing players with the opportunity to play slot machines, poker, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Nigeria

Though Nigeria has just 3 licensed casinos, it has one of the African countries with a high casino revenue, over $10 million.

South Africa

Now, the real leader in the African gambling business is definitely South Africa. Although in the past gambling was banned, with the new government installation in 1994, and the Gambling Act of 1996, gambling became fully legal. This is because Africans have already established more than 2,000 illegal casinos before the new government was installed, so the new government decided to control things if they cannot beat them, and out the Gaming Board to action to oversee the gaming industry.

With the National Gambling Amendment Act in 2008, the regulatory authorities were further strengthened and today, South Africa generates revenue of more than 2 billion USD. This is due to the fact that there are approximately 47 licensed South African casinos, many of which are similar, luxurious casinos like those in Nevada.

Other Countries

Of the other countries in Africa where gambling is allowed with the law, we can mention some with one or two legalized casinos. These are Benin, Ghana, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo, Gabon, Djibouti, Tanzania, Uganda, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Swaziland, and Zambia.

From the strictest to the loosest laws, we have seen all the laws applied in Africa in regards to gambling. When visiting Africa, don’t forget to check the local laws for gambling before going to a casino.