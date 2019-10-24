Gambian player cleared of ‘double identity’ gets call-up

The Gambian footballer Bakery Jatta was facing a probe from Germany’s football federation the DFB after reports of him having a double identity emerged in August this year.

Jatta plays for Hamburg and first arrived in Germany at the age of 16 in 2015. Now 21 there were doubts over his true identity.

Germany daily Sport Bild had then reported that Jatta is rather older than his current age of 21. The news outlet reported that Jatta is in fact two and a half years older.

Bild reported that Jatta played for Gambia’s U20 side under the name Bakery Daffeh before moving to Germany.

That means he cannot be 21 years as at 2019 and therefore used a different identity just to secure a club in Germany.

After investigations authorities in Germany say they could not find a reason to take action under immigration law and the clubs withdrew their objections.

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet named Jatta in his provisional squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“He is fully cleared now and that’s the reason I have selected him, I couldn’t select him earlier because he was not yet cleared,” Saintfiet told BBC Sport.

The list of 36 players will be reduced to 23 Gambia’s Scorpions travel to Luanda to face Angola on 13 November and DR Congo’s visit five days later.

The Gambia’s provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Modou Jobe (Jeddah FC, Saudi Arabia), Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona, Italy), Baboucarr Gaye (SG Wattenscheid, Germany), Alagie Nyabally (GPA)

Defenders: Pa Modou Jagne (FC Zürich, Switzerland), Ibou Touray (Salford City, England), Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy), Mohammed Mbye (Mjällby, Sweden), Bubacarr Sanneh (Göztepe, Turkey), Sulayman Bojang (Kongsvinger IL, Norway), Ngine Faye Njie (Gamtel), Hamidou Bojang (Real de Banjul), Alieu Jatta (Casa Sports, Senegal)

Midfielders: Alasana Manneh (Górnik Zabrze, Poland), Dawda Ngum (FC Roskilde, Denmark), Ebou Adams (Forest Green, England), Ebrima Sohna (Unattached), Sulayman Marreh (KAS Eupen, Belgium), Hamza Barry (Hajduk Split, Croatia), Ablie Jallow (AC Ajaccio, France), Ebrima Colley (Atalanta, Italy), Sheriff Sinyan (Lillestrøm, Norway), Bun Sanneh (Génération Foot, Senegal)

Forwards: Modou Barrow (Denizlispor, Turkey), Assan Ceesay (FC Zürich, Switzerland), Bubacarr JOBE (Mjällby, Sweden), Ali Sowe (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria), Bubacarr ‘Steve’ Trawally (Ajman, UAE), Adama Jammeh (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia), Muhammed Badamosi (FUS Rabat, Morocco), Musa Barrow (Atalanta, Italy), Bakery Jatta (Hamburger SV, Germany), Nuha Marong Krubally (Racing Santander, Spain), Musa Jawara (FC Bologna, Italy), Kalifa Manneh (Carrarese, Italy), Lamin Jallow (Salernitana, Italy)

Source: Africafeeds.com