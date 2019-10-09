Gambia: Talented journalist and activist dies in car crash

A young and talented Gambian journalist, Sise Jaha Sawaneh has reportedly died in a car crash on Wednesday.

Sawaneh was a very popular activist for peace and social development in Gambia.

The Gambia Press Union said in a statement that she was “involved in a car accident that happened in Kiang and claimed the lives of two others.”

The statement said “until her death, Sise worked as a reporter at the Gambia Radio and Television Services.

She previously worked at various media organisations, including The Standard, Today Newspaper and Star FM.”

The Union described her as a “committed and hardworking young journalist of great promise. She was a wonderful human being and an excellent professional.” “Her death is a great loss to the media and country,” the statement concluded. Sawaneh was passionate about women issues and her works had targeted at promoting rights of women. Across The Gambia, Sawaneh has moderated several high profile events focusing on youth and gender development issues.

Many Gambians who knew her have been paying tribute, expressing their shock at her sadden death.

Tributes

Most people who knew her said she was full of energy, lovely and very talented.

Source: Africafeeds.com