Gabon: Mystery over dead carp fish [The Morning Call]

There is mystery in Gabon over the death of thousands of carp fish in the Ogooué river.

It is the second time this is happening after hundreds of the fish, were spotted floating belly-up on the lakes of the river in July.

Authorities then imposed a ban until the end of August on fishing and trade in carp while investigations were carried out. Locals denounced this ban arguing it was a plan to kill the local economy.

For generations, the fish has been a source of livelihood for several locals. And they question why the phenomenon is only affecting this fish species.