FROM THE FIELD: Watering the parched farmland of São Tomé and Príncipe

Irrigation systems supported by the UN Development Programme have enabled farmers in São Tomé and Príncipe to produce crops throughout the year. (file 2017), by UNDP São Tomé and Príncipe

A decrease in rainfall has meant that crops can no longer be grown in the dry season, so UNDP, working with government agencies, has supported the development of an irrigation system which all farmers can benefit from.

The project on the island archipelago is not only providing access to water and the chance to grow more crops for sale, it is also building awareness about how life and farming practices must adapt to the realities of climate change.

Ahead of World Environment Day, marked annually on 5 June, read more about the farmers of São Tomé and Príncipe.