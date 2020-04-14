You are here
FROM THE FIELD: The UN’s global fight against COVID-19

admin

While the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to mobilize on multiple fronts to contain the virus, a wide range of other UN agencies are working with governments, the private sector and communities to support health, education, social and humanitarian needs, especially in developing countries.

On 13 April, WHO had confirmed around 1.8 million cases of COVID-19 globally, with more than 111,000 deaths. 
Read more here about nine ways in which the UN is coordinating the fight against COVID-19.
 

