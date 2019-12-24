You are here
FROM THE FIELD: Preventing Ethiopia’s trash from going to waste

Hundreds of people have typically collected waste for a living on the site in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, but it has always been a dangerous occupation due to the threat of trash piles collapsing and the intense heat given off by decomposing rubbish. 

Now, UN-Habitat has been working with the city government and Japanese experts, to manage the site in a more secure and sustainable way. 

Read more here about how the Fukuoka Method of waste management from Japan has enabled local people to carry on collecting and selling trash. 

