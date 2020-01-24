You are here
FROM THE FIELD: Niger supporting the most vulnerable, as crises mount  

Eighteen-year-old Cherif was forced to flee his village in northern Nigeria to Niger four years ago. UNOCHA/Eve Sabbagh

Currently, around 10 per cent of the population of the West African country, around 2.3 million people, requires humanitarian aid to survive.  

Conflict, climate change and the arrival of refugees from neighboring countries have all combined to drive up the number of people who are not getting enough to eat, in what is already one of the world’s poorest nations. 

But now, the Nigerien government, with the support of UN agencies, is helping the most vulnerable people. 

The UN humanitarian agency’s Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ursula Mueller, recently travelled to Niger to meet some of the those who are benefitting. Read more about their stories here.  

