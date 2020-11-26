You are here
Africa 

FROM THE FIELD: Girl child soldier shunned at home in Uganda

Village Reporter
Eunice’s parents were killed in the years long conflict in the north of the East African country, leaving her unable to protect herself from abduction and forced marriage. Now her community is unwilling to accept her back, branding her a “rebel.”

She is one of many women around the world who have suffered due to conflict and are keen for their stories to be heard and understood.

She was interviewed as part of an initiative focusing on international justice launched by the UN-backed International Criminal Court (ICC).

