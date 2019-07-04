Free trade in Africa [Business Africa]

The African Continental Free Trade was officially launched with Nigeria announcing it will be joining

After its entry into force on 30 May 2019, the Continental Free Trade Area still raises many questions, particularly about its chances of success and its impact on the continent.

An issue that will be at the heart of the 33rd AU Extraordinary Summit to be held in Niamey, Niger.

In this episode we speak to El Hadji Alioune Diouf, Commissioner for Economic Surveys based in Dakar, Senegal.