France, UK reach deal on channel crossing

Twice as many patrols and more technological means to monitor French beaches along the English Channel from Tuesday December 1. They will include drones, radars, cameras and night vision binoculars.

The deal was made between Paris and London to try to stop migrants crossing the Channel. The United Kingdom will spend more than 31 million euros on this.

The issue has been poisoning relations between the two countries for months.

London accuses Paris of not doing enough to prevent migrants from reaching the other side.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 8,000 people have attempted the crossing in canoes, kayaks or even swimming, simply equipped with life jackets.

Officially, seven people have died. In reality, probably many more. Immigrants have mostly tried to board trucks and ferries, but traffic has been considerably reduced with the pandemic.

Sourced from Africanews