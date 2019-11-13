France to support DRC fight armed groups

France has announced support to the Democratic Republic of Congo to enable it tackle armed groups in the east of the country.

French president Emmanuel Macron said this when he met Congolese president Felix Tshisekedi for talks at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.

“We signed the second agreement on the subject of support for development and peace. France is investing 65 million euros to assist with the President’s work towards modernisation and development. We’ve spoken together at length. Firstly, we are on the President’s side where security is concerned, particularly in the East, in the fight against armed groups and groups that practise with IS through the sharing of intelligence and strategic military cooperation focused specifically on the East, as well as through diplomatic action to sanction the leaders of those groups through the United Nations framework”, Macron said.

Macron also called on neighbouring countries like Rwanda and Uganda to engage with president Tshisekedi in the fight against armed groups.

Meanwhile, the French president has announced a visit to the Central African nation in 2020 after the France-Africa summit slated for June.

The Congolese president is in Paris for the Peace Forum.

AP