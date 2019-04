KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Fourteen people were killed in clashes in a displacement camp in Sudan’s Darfur on Saturday, Sudan news agency (SUNA) reported on Monday.

Conflict in Darfur erupted in 2003 when mainly non-Arab tribes took up arms against Sudan’s Arab-led government.

