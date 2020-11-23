Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Four Nigerian Music Acts Whose Albums Top Charts On Major Streaming Platforms Simultaneously

Just like the English Premier League, major streaming platforms have shown, for now, who are the big four players as regards albums in the country.

The year 2020 has been tagged a controversial year with various events including the pandemic COVID-19. However, our favorite music acts have tried to deliver on their albums.

Checks by JAGUDA have shown that albums from Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide, made the top ten spots simultaneously on major streaming platforms.

Apple Music, Boomplay and Audiomack showed that albums from these acts made the top ten as they sat on various positions.

APPLE MUSIC

Davido’s ‘A Better Time’, made number two with Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ following closely behind on number 3. Olamide’s ‘Carpe Diem’ made number five while ‘Twice As Tall’ from Burna Boy sat on number eight.

BOOMPLAY

‘Carper Diem’ from the YBNL honcho made the first spot as Davido followed behind with ‘A Better Time’. ‘Made In Lagos’ sat on number three while Burna’s ‘Twice As Tall’ made number four.

AUDIOMACK

Lastly but not the least, Audiomack featured ‘A Better Time’ on one with ‘Made In Lagos’ on two. Olamide sat on three with ‘Carpe Diem’ and ‘Twice as Tall’ made number eight.

A POINT TO PROVE

In all this, rave kid on the block Omah Lay, surely had a point to prove as his latest EP ‘What Have We Done’ has continued to rock top spots.

On Apple music, the singer sat on number one edging Davido, Wizkid, Olamide and Burna Boy out.

On Audiomack, the EP also made number seven spot with Burna Boy’s album closely behind it.

Omah Lay has been nothing but exceptional with his releases. The youngster has shown so much talent so far.

