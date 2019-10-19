Former Equatorial Guinea army chief jailed 18 years

A military court sentenced former Equatorial Guinea Chief of Staff Ruslan Hermes Nguema Oyana to 18 years in prison on Friday for embezzlement of public funds, the country’s military sources reported on Saturday.

Colonel Oyana was also ordered to reimburse the 38 million CFA francs (about 58,000 euros) embezzled, the same sources noted, confirming information broadcast on state television.

After two months in command of the army, Colonel Oyana was dismissed by a presidential decree in December 2018.

Colonel Oyana had been promoted at the same time several other officers had been demoted.

Equatorial Guinea, a small oil country in Central Africa, is ruled by Teodoro Obiang Nguema, 77, the world’s oldest head of state in terms of longevity (excluding monarchy), after 40 years in power.