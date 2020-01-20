Follow Africa's second-round draw live on FIFA.com

Draw for the second round of African qualifying takes place this Tuesday 21 January

40 teams in contention, including 14 sides who progressed from first round

A total of 54 African nations will take part in the qualifying phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, but only five of them will get to represent their continent at the next edition of football’s flagship event. After the first round of fixtures, which were streamed live on FIFA.com last September, 40 selections are still in the running to represent the Mother Continent in Qatar.

On 21 January 2020, the draw for the second round of CAF’s qualifying competition will be held in Cairo. Once again, you will be able to follow everything with our live streaming on FIFA.com, where you can already find key information about the draw while waiting to see what fate has in store for the participating teams.

The draw in brief

When: 21 January 2020, 7:00 p.m. (local time) / 6:00 p.m. (CET)

Where: Cairo, Egypt

and Please note: The live broadcast will not available in Algeria, Bahrain, Belarus, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, IR Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Procedure

The 14 first-round winners join the top 26 African teams (based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking of July 2019) in the second round.

These 40 teams will be divided into 10 groups of four.

In each group, the teams will play each other home and away in a mini-league format.

The ten group winners will progress to the third and final round, which will feature five two-legged play-off ties.

The five winners of these play-offs qualify for Qatar 2022.

Draw details

Ahead of the draw, the 40 teams are divided into four pots.

The pots are based on the teams’ World Ranking as of December 2019. The top 10 ranked teams go into Pot 1, the next 10 in Pot 2, and so on.

Each group consists of one team from each pot.

In each group, the Pot 1 team will occupy the first position, the Pot 2 team the second, and so on.

Composition of pots

Pot 1: Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, Congo DR

Pot 2: Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cape Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, Congo

Pot 3: Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, Niger, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau

Pot 4: Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti

