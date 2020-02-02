Five teams to watch at the FIFA eClub World Cup

FIFA eClub World Cup taking place 7-9 February in Milan

Twenty-four teams vying to be the world’s best

Five teams to keep your eye on during the tournament

A plethora of talent will descend on Milan, Italy for the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ on 7-9 February.

Twenty-four teams, an increase of eight from last year, will battle it out at the pinnacle event of club team-based competitive FIFA – as well as a prize pool of USD 100,000 and Global Series Points on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™.

With the likes of Xbox heavyweight ‘Tekkz’ and PlayStation No1 ‘QLASH_Crazy’ gearing up for battle in opposing teams, it is little wonder why the action in Milan is highly anticipated.

With quality in abundance about to compete for the prestige of being the best club team on the planet, we bring you five sides to look out for at this year’s eClub World Cup.

Fnatic: ‘Tekkz’ and ‘Tom’

‘Tekkz’ collected a staggering seven titles last season on FIFA 19 and the teenage sensation has carried that formidable form into FIFA 20, winning the first FUT Champions Cup of the campaign. One of those seven trophies the Englishman picked up last season was the eClub World Cup, in which he won with ‘Nicolas99fc’, under the KiNG Sports banner.

This time around, ‘Tekkz’ is representing Fnatic with ‘Tom’, who has soared up the rankings this year and recently reached his first console final at the FUT Champions Cup Stage III.

Both have demonstrated their synergy working together before, especially in a 2v2 format, at last year’s FIFA eNations Cup. As ‘Tekkz’ said back in April at the inaugural national team event: “We’re both mates, so playing 2v2 works for us.”

Manchester City: ‘Ryan’ and ‘Shellz’

With Brondby’s failure to reach this year’s edition, Manchester City’s appearance takes them level with the Danish giants on three record participations since the tournament began back in 2017.

After falling at the first hurdle on their debut, City returned in 2019 by exiting at the quarter-finals after a very impressive showing in the group stage. Will it be third time lucky this year?

‘Ryan’ and ‘Shellz’ will once again be donning sky blue and will no doubt look to build on the experience garnered last year as they seek to improve on their 2019 showing.

NEO: ‘HugeGorilla’ and ‘Stokes’

When it comes to major competition experience, NEO will pack a punch at the eClub World Cup with the side boasting two renowned players in the form of ‘HugeGorilla’ and ‘Stokes’.

FIFA eWorld Cup 2017 champion ‘HugeGorilla’ is looking to get back on track after a disappointing FIFA 19 season and showed glimpses of his former best by reaching the knockouts at the FUT Champions Cup Stage III and recently securing qualification to FUT Champions Stage IV.

‘Stokes’, meanwhile, demonstrated his quality at major tournaments last year by winning the Xbox Global Series Playoffs and reaching the FIFA eWorld Cup. He will no doubt relish competing at his first eClub World Cup this year.

Team Qlash: ‘QLASH_Crazy’ and ‘DrNightWatch’

Can an Italian team lift the first eClub World Cup to be held in Italy? You certainly cannot look past Team Qlash.

For the last number of seasons, ‘Nicolas99fc’ has finished the campaign top of the PlayStation Global Series Ranking. This season, however, it’s ‘QLASH_Crazy’ who currently sits top of that PlayStation leaderboard.

The Italian reached the console semi-final in the first FUT Champions Cup of the campaign and built on his valiant form by advancing to the cross-console final of FUT Champions Cup II, eventually losing out to ‘NRaseck7’. Big things are expected of the Italian on home soil at the eClub World Cup.

Joining ‘QLASH_Crazy’ is ‘DrNightWatch’ – no stranger to big competitions. Last year’s eChampions League runner-up has made the last two Global Series Playoffs, despite only turning professional ahead of the FIFA 18 season.

AS Roma: ‘Damie’ and ‘SpiderKong’

Team Qlash aren’t the only Italian side to watch at the eClub World Cup in Milan.

AS Roma go into the competition with very in-form competitors, boasting two players in the current top 10 of the Global Series Rankings: ‘Damie’ and ‘SpiderKong’.

Both have reached the final four on their respective consoles at the early editions of this campaign’s FUT Champions Cup, dispatching formidable opposition along the way.

With that tournament know-how, and the added boost of home advantage, confidence will certainly be high in the AS Roma camp.