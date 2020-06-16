Education City Stadium becomes third venue to be completed for Qatar 2022

Two more stadiums expected to open by end of 2020

Here’s everything you need to know about Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium is the latest FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ tournament venue to be completed by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy SC.

It becomes the third tournament-ready venue for Qatar 2022 following the successful redevelopment of Khalifa International Stadium in 2017 and the inauguration of Al Janoub Stadium last year. Two more stadiums are expected to open by the end of 2020: Al Rayyan Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium.

Here are five key facts about Education City Stadium:

Qatar’s ‘Diamond in the Desert’

The facade of the stadium features triangles that form complex, diamond-like geometrical patterns which appear to change colour with the sun’s movement across the sky. Like diamonds, the stadium’s design represents quality, durability and resilience – and will become something to be treasured, both for the memories it holds and its future value to the country.

Quarter-finals venue during Qatar 2022

During Qatar 2022, the stadium is set to host matches up to the quarter-finals stage. The stadium’s seating capacity during the tournament will be 40,000. After Qatar 2022, the capacity will be reduced to 20,000 following the removal of the modular upper tier. The SC plans to donate the excess seats to countries which lack sporting infrastructure – meaning the legacy of Qatar 2022 will be felt far and wide.

Set in the heart of Qatar’s education and research hub

Education City is the home of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF). Situated within Education City are leading universities, along with research and development institutions. As well as hosting matches during Qatar 2022, Qatar expects that the stadium will provide sporting facilities for the entire QF community, including faculty and students, with the SC turning parts of the stadium into classrooms and event spaces for QF schools and universities after the tournament.

The first Qatar 2022 venue to achieve a 5* sustainability rating

The stadium achieved a 5* rating under the Global Sustainability Assessment System for its design and build. Its range of sustainability features include direct access to public transport, low toxicity indoor materials and LED sports lighting. In addition, 85 per cent of building materials were regionally sourced, while 29 per cent were generated from recycled materials. The stadium also boasts carbon dioxide sensors for high occupant density spaces to ensure ventilation and indoor air quality, and a water efficient irrigation design to minimise landscape water consumption.

Doha Metro offers direct access for fans

Convenient access to the stadium is provided by the Doha Metro. Education City Station – on the Green Line – is located just 500m from the venue. A single ticket on the Doha Metro is QAR 3 ($0.82), while a day pass costs QAR 9 ($2.47).