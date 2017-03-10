Fitting Car Maintenance into a Busy Life

If you have spent a lot of money on a car, it makes sense to take the time to look after it. After all, for most of us, the vehicle that we drive is the most expensive personal item that we own.

The majority of us rely heavily on our vehicles. At some point, we usually want to sell our car, SUV or van on to someone else. Without a doubt, a well-maintained car is far less likely to let you down and it will hold its value far better than one that has not been looked after.

Basic car maintenance is not difficult

For those who are not mechanically minded maintaining a car sounds like a daunting task. However, if that describes you, do not worry. None of the tasks outlined below is difficult, or time-consuming to do.

Make it part of your routine

The trick is to learn how to do each task and make it part of your regular routine. If you do it this way, you will not forget to do anything, so you will always find yourself driving a reliable vehicle.

Of course, you should also get your vehicle serviced on a regular basis. Doing so will help to maintain the value of your car and to pick up more serious issues that the checks outlined below will not.

Every day

Every time as you approach your car, look underneath. Doing this enables you to spot any drops of fluid that may be falling from the underside of your car. You will be surprised at how many cars for sale that I have seen with a small patch of oil under them. People just do not notice this obvious sign that something is wrong with a vehicle.

Weekly checks

It is wise to check your tyre pressure every week. Tyres that are not kept out at the right pressure wear faster. In addition, they will be far more likely to fail, which could lead to a serious accident.

Many people do this when they fill up with petrol. If your vehicle has tyre pressure sensors installed you do not have to do this task as often. However, it is still wise to do so because these sensors have been known to fail.

Even with a modern car, it is important to check the oil. It only takes a few minutes. You are probably better off doing it on a Saturday or Sunday morning rather than just before your commute to work. If you are in a rush you are likely to forget to do it, most weeks.

You should also make sure that all of the lights on your car are working. Most people do this at the same time as checking the bulbs. Remember that a bulb can fail at any stage and that you can be fined for driving with a broken light. Fortunately, car bulbs are not hard to replace.

Monthly checks

On the first weekend of every month, check things like screen washer levels, and make sure your wiper blades do not need fixing. You should also check the tyres for wear, and nails embedded in them.

That is it. As you can see, it is not complicated. If you would like a comprehensive checklist that you can print off, laminate, and hang in the garage, click this link.