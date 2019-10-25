Fisayo Soyombo: Hunting Journalist Who’s Hunting Corruption By Promise Eze







One patriotic citizen risked his life to track, excavate and expose

the stenchy corpse of corruption in Nigeria’s criminal justice system

but no sooner than his findings made it into the precinct of the media

did reports claim that the cabals involved in the criminal justice

system went hunting and planning to apprehend this journalist who

exposed corruption. The actions of the authorities calcify my belief

that perhaps even the individuals responsible for administering

justice need to be brought to justice.

Fisayo Soyombo is one man that has evinced his love and admiration for

his fatherland by placing his freedom on a thin line so as to combat

corruption. The power of one man intoxicated with the determination to

incite a positive change cannot be overemphasized. Fredrick Nwabufo,

SaharaReporters opinion writer, scribbling along this line, put

succinctly in one of his articles: “One man can induce rippling change

in a system. One man can stop illegal detention, arrests, and govern

the impulse to clamp down on free speech and citizens’ rights. One man

can rebuild relationships and cause harmony to exist among disparate

peoples.”

One man has chosen to reveal the hidden acts of darkness and that one

man is on the run for his dear life. What then is the incentive for

speaking the truth is a country that supposedly claims to ensure and

guarantee freedom of speech?

It becomes mind-boggling and very worrying that instead of

investigating the police over alleged abuse of their prosecutorial

powers, the authorities irked by the report of this passionate

journalist went haywire and is keen on throwing this truth talker into

the gulag. What shall we say is Fisayo’s crime? Exposing corruption?

Isn’t it stipulated in the national anthem that every Nigerian should

endeavour and strive to “serve Nigeria with all my heart “? Shouldn’t

this journalist be venerated and appreciated for choosing to go extra

miles in performing a great service to the nation?

The Nigerian police cannot deny that its officers have time without

number carried out extrajudicial killings, extortion, and have

harassed innocent Nigerians. Reports have shown that some bad eggs in

the system are prone to be trigger-happy when confronted by Nigerians

who would not agree to pay bribes as low as N50. The Nigerian

correction service cannot refute the fact that some of its officials

are the ones who need to be corrected judging by the sort of

atrocities they exude. Everyone knows the system is rotten but to what

extent?

The young journalist, charged and thrown into prison for a laughable

offense was not only able to show Nigerians how policemen pervert the

course of justice in their unquenchable thirst for ill-gotten money

but also revealed the psychological, emotional trauma and horror

prisoners pass through, the rot in the system, the death of Justice in

Nigeria. We wouldn’t have known that as long as a prisoner is donned

with wealth he can live large even within prison walls. We wouldn’t

have known that funds meant for the correction service were diverted

to be used by private individuals for incorrect use.

Well-meaning Nigerians were disappointed when news wafted round that

the brave journalist spoke from his forced self-imposed exile that

concerning hiding. Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief that at last

something positive will be done regarding the delaying justice system

when the investigations were published online but their heavings

metamorphosed into sighings when the man hunting corruption became the

hunted.

Fisayo Soyombo who placed himself in dangerous circumstances should

not be in a self-imposed exile for exposing the truth. In other

climes, the authorities do not turn a blind eye to the truth. In

Ghana, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a high profile undercover journalist

waddled his feet in the same matter. His investigations led to the

arrest and detainment of several judges who were caught on camera

selling justice for some few tokens, for sex, for kinds, for gifts as

weird as goats. If Nigeria is truly the giant of Africa, then she

should be ready to do more than what the government of Ghana has done.

Young Nigerians following the trend on social media must be

disappointed by now. They must have gleaned the fact that fighting

corruption in their fatherland only leads to more trouble. They must

have gleaned that it is OK to bury corruption beneath the ground of

silence, it is safer to see corruption and turn a blind eye, it is

normal for the correction service to be in a serious need of correct

practices. What a brand of future generation Nigeria is breeding!

There is no single document that declares that journalists should risk

their lives for the truth. If one man, one journalist, one Nigerian,

agrees to uphold the sanctity of his country then I see no reason why

that man should scamper into oblivion after speaking up.

The president, Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists

(NUJ), Dr. Rotimi Akinreti’s statement on the issue is worth telling.

“Why would they want to arrest him? Let them look into the system and

clean it up. It portrays Nigeria in a bad image. The only way is to

ensure that we don’t have a repeat of horrendous and disgraceful

service in the police and prisons. People have been alleging these

ills, and Soyombo took a step further by doing a good report. The

inspector-general should commend him for doing a good job,” he said.

The Nigerian authorities should hunt corruption and not the one who exposes it.

Promise Eze, a campus journalist, writes at [email protected] and be

reached through 08103911686

