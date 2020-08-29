Firebird soars as Official Emblem revealed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™

With one year to go until the final of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™, FIFA and the Local Organising Committee revealed the Official Emblem today, 29 August 2020, online and on board the Moscow Metro.

The emblem prominently features the firebird, a key figure in classic Russian fairy tales. The embodiment of fire, light and the sun, this mythological creature symbolises the quest for victory and glory. In the emblem, the firebird and a beach soccer player are locked in an epic battle for the ball above a dome inspired by St Basil’s Basilica. The overall style and colours are influenced by Russian motifs and architecture, with a contemporary twist that expresses warmth, energy and fun.

Moscow’s nine million commuters will be able to spot the firebird taking flight for one whole week on more than 6,200 screens aboard the city’s underground trains, while fans elsewhere can see the animation come to life online on FIFA’s social media channels.

“In close cooperation with FIFA, we have been fruitfully collaborating and laying the foundations to open our doors to all the fans of this spectacular sport next year. Our country has come a long way to earn the honour of hosting the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021, having staged numerous Euro Beach Soccer League Superfinals and FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup European qualifying competitions. The tournament is not only pivotal for our entire team, but will also boost the development of beach soccer nationwide,” said the General Secretary of the Football Union of Russia, Aleksandr Alaev.

“The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 is sure to feature the same fun, festival-like atmosphere that we saw two years ago when Russia welcomed the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” said Jean-François Pathy, FIFA’s Director of Marketing. “This emblem brings together the rich history of Russia, the legacy of the 2018 tournament and the energy of beach soccer. Launching this design is a great way to begin the journey to the final,” Pathy added.

This will be the 11th FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™, the first instalment of which was hosted in Rio de Janeiro in 2005. The most recent edition was held in Asunción, Paraguay, and saw Portugal crowned champions for the second time after they defeated Italy 6-4 in the final.

Next year’s tournament will welcome 16 teams from around the world and be held from 19 to 29 August 2021 in Moscow.