Fin24.com | SA’s unemployment crisis – it’s a policy problem first and foremost

South Africa is in the grip of

an unemployment crisis. The latest unemployment figures from Statistics South

Africa show that the official unemployment rate has increased to 29% in 2Q 2019

(a QOQ rise of 1.4% from 27.6% in 1Q 2019).

This represents the highest

unemployment rate since 2003. The expanded unemployment rate, which includes

those who have given up looking for work, now sits at 38.5% or 10.2 million

people (the highest number ever in absolute terms).

Among young people, the unemployment

rate is even worse. Some 56.4% of 15- to 24-year-olds and 35.6% of 25 to 34-year-olds

are unemployed, as per the official definition of unemployment (apply the

expanded definition, and this rate rises to 68,3% and 45,1% respectively).

As we argue in a recent CRA report, the largest pool of

potential human capital is also the segment with the highest unemployment.

Earlier this month, President

Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged

the extent of the current crisis. He said:

“[We]

have to be innovative and combine that with our willingness to be as creative

as possible. We are essentially in a deep and serious crisis and we should

never rest if so many of our compatriots are out of work.”

Low growth not the only problem

Why is SA’s labour market

shedding jobs?

The primary reason is low

economic growth. Our analysis reveals a close relationship between growth and

job creation. Significant reductions in unemployment were seen between 2004 and

2006, when South Africa’s real GDP growth rate averaged around 5% for the three

consecutive years. At the time, unemployment stood at around 23%. Conversely, growth

rates of 0.7% in 2018, and 0% year-on-year and -3.2% QOQ in 1Q 2019 correlate

with widespread job losses. The notion of “jobless growth” is not

supported by evidence.

A second, related, cause is

the broader economic policy framework that is hostile to business and

investment. To take but one example, the Mining Charter has stifled new

investment in the mining sector. While mining accounted for approximately 427 000

formal jobs in 2018, that figure had dropped to 376 000 jobs by 2019 (a decline

of 11.9% or 51 000). Policies such as Expropriation Without Compensation

and the National Health Insurance fund represent further potential challenges

to the private sector.

Third, poor education and low skills

levels are a critical point of weakness in the labour market. This means that young

people entering the job market are ill-equipped to meet the demands of a

services-orientated economy. Unskilled South African workers risk being left

behind as the Fourth Industrial Revolution disrupts labour markets around the

world.

The fourth factor is labour

policy itself. SA’s deep structural unemployment cannot be attributed to a

single piece of legislation or regulation alone. Underpinning all labour policy

is the concept of ‘decent work’, which implies that low-wage employers are

inherently exploitative. SA’s emerging market competitors, such as Vietnam and

Ethiopia, have taken a different approach, preferring low-wage employment to

mass unemployment. South Africa should follow suit.

The new National Minimum Wage,

which came into effect in January 2019, requires employers to pay R20 per hour

or R3 500 per month. The full effects of this policy are yet to be borne out,

but its implementation potentially prices millions of low wage workers out of

the market. Tellingly, employees of the government’s own Expanded Public Works

Programme are exempted from the National Minimum Wage, receiving R11 per hour.

Everyone should have the right

to work and the right to sell their services on terms that they agree. The

answer is to give an unemployed person back their right to contract at

conditions acceptable to them.

Our judgement is that new

minimum wage policy, political messaging on decent work, and the advance of

technological innovation will deter the employment of younger and less

experienced people to a greater extent than ever before. The entire policy

framework is misaligned, requiring much “creativity” on behalf of the

president and his advisors to address the crisis.

David Ansara is the Chief

Operating Officer of the Centre For Risk Analysis (CRA). Hermann Pretorius is

an analyst at the CRA. This article is adapted from the CRA’s monthly report,

the Macro

Review. Views expressed are their own.