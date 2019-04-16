Fin24.com | Markets WRAP: Rand closes at R14.07/$

OPEC gambles with success of production cuts as $80 oil looms

Grant Smith, Bloomberg

After managing to revive oil prices through production cutbacks, OPEC now risks squandering its victory again by letting crude surge too high.

In the first quarter, coordinated production curbs by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies helped oil rally the most in almost a decade, restoring prices to over $70 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia, the group’s most powerful member, has made clear that it’s determined to keep supplies tight. That risks a repeat of 2018, when production cuts propelled oil to a four-year high, provoking a backlash from President Donald Trump and a hasty reversal by the kingdom.

“It appears that the producer group is over-tightening the market,” said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup in New York. OPEC and its partners launched a new round of output cuts at the beginning of the year when it looked like booming US shale-oil production and fragile global demand growth would lead to a supply surplus.

But as the group implements the curbs, and as supplies are squeezed further by crises in Venezuela and Iran, there’s now a greater risk of a shortage.

If the group continues with its cutbacks, global oil inventories will contract by almost 1 million barrels a day in the third quarter, the steepest drop in nearly two years, data from the organisation shows.

However, the group won’t make a decision whether to extend until it meets in late June. The strain on markets could go even deeper. A conflict is flaring in Libya, output is plunging in Venezuela because of a spiraling economic crisis, and the US will soon decide whether to tighten sanctions on Iran’s oil exports.

“OPEC is one major shutdown – Libya, say – from a very damaging price surge that throws all the plans out the window,” said Derek Brower, a director at consultant RS Energy Group.

That could easily send crude prices to levels that prompt disapproval from the White House, the Saudis’ most important political ally.

“There’s no doubt that in a scenario where Brent crude heads to $80, President Trump will voice his concern,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas SA.