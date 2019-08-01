Fin24.com | LIVE | Ramaphosa never ‘insulted’ Public Protector – lawyer

Mpofu, for the PP, notes that Ramaphosa needed to submit an implementation plan for how he would be taking remedial action against Gordhan for the approval of the public protector within 30 days of her report being made public.

He highlights the words “for the approval of the public protector’.

He says the public protector has not granted such approval.

This stands in apparent contrast to the argument being made by Ramaphosa’s legal team – that the president simply needed to submit an implementation plan, and not that it needed to be expressly approved by Mkhwebane.

“This must be some kind of a joke,” says Mpofu