Fin24.com | LIVE | Old Mutual board battle with Moyo at expense of shareholders, policyholders – Mpofu

Ngcukaitobi says Freund failed to recognise the primary nature of specific performance, this ranks above most contractual remedies.

Once it is found there is a violation of a contract, the court will look at specific performance first. It can be dispelled by facts provided by the employer.

This is a personal services contract between Moyo and OM. But the idea of its exceptionalism has been rejected by the court.

Specific performance even for personal services contracts remains the primary relief.

It is up to OM to present counter facts to show the specific performance is inappropriate.