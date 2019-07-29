Fin24.com | LIVE: 7 key quotes from Judge Potterill’s ruling on Gordhan vs Mkhwebane

Gordhan’s lawyer: ‘We are soldiering on’

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s legal team will be “soldiering on”, his attorney Tebogo Malatji has said.

Malatji spoke to Fin24 by phone on Monday, following a ruling by a high court earlier that interdicted the Public Protector’s remedial actions against Gordhan.

In her judgment, Potterill established that Gordhan had a prima facie right for the remedial orders to be suspended, pending a court review of her report into the SA Revenue Service “rogue unit”.

Among the remedial actions listed was for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against Gordhan with 30 days. In his submission, the president said he could not carry out any actions against Gordhan while the report was still subject to review by the courts.

Now that the court has granted Gordhan an interdict, his legal team will be making more submissions to the court in relation to the review application, Malatji explained.

Gordhan is seeking the courts to declare that the Public Protector’s office and Mkhwebane personally, acted in breach of their constitutional duties to be independent and to exercise their powers and perform their functions without fear, favour or prejudice