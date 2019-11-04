FIFA U17: 3 African nations qualify for knockout stage [Football Planet]

We start with the FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil where 3 out of 4. African teams Angola, Nigeria and Senegal have qualified for the knockout round. The adventure however ended in the group stage for the reigning African champions, Cameroon who lost all 3 matches.

In the CAF Confederations Cup 15 out of the 16 teams have qualified for the group stage. There were no big surprises at the end of the last round of the play-offs over the weekend. The only remaining game is that of the ESAE-Generation Football duel which will be determined on Tuesday to complete the list of qualifiers for the group stage.

And finally, Sadio Mané growing stronger. The Senegalese striker scored once again against Aston Villa. He provided an assist before scoring from the penalty spot for the Reds, who maintain their lead in the Premier League. Liverpool next play title rivals Manchester City in the league.