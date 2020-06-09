FIFA recognised in leading parliamentary report for integrity work at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019

FWWC Integrity Task Force acknowledged as example of best practice to protect and monitor major international sporting events

An “unprecedented number of stakeholders” cooperated to protect the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019

FIFA’s work in the fight against match manipulation has been recognised by a leading report submitted recently to the Council of Europe’s Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media, rapporteur is Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe member Roland Rino Büchel (Switzerland).

Titled ‘Time to act: Europe’s political response to fighting the manipulation of sports competitions’, the report highlights recent steps, best practice and legislation being implemented by governments and other organisations in the fight against match manipulation and highlights the recent FWWC Integrity Task Force implemented for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™.

As part of its commitment to proactively safeguarding football’s integrity, FIFA joined forces with key integrity stakeholders – including the Council of Europe’s Group of Copenhagen (GoC), and particularly the French National Platform; Sportradar; the Global Lottery Monitoring System; and INTERPOL, amongst others – to create the FIFA Women’s World Cup Integrity Task Force.

The aim of the FWWC Integrity Task Force was to monitor any suspicious activity potentially affecting the integrity of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019. In addition, several preventative measures were put in place with confederations and participating member associations before the start of the tournament.

Within the report, the FWWC Integrity Task Force was highlighted as an example of best practice in protecting a major international sport events for the “unprecedented number of stakeholders” that were involved, which included FIFA, Interpol, the Council of Europe, the Group of Copenhagen, law enforcement agencies, betting regulators, all relevant French authorities, Sportradar and the Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS).

Speaking on the acknowledgement, Oliver Jaberg, FIFA’s Deputy Chief Legal & Compliance Officer and Director of Integrity & Anti-Doping said:

“The recognition of the work carried out by FIFA and other stakeholders at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 by a Council of Europe parliamentary report is an important acknowledgement of the significant work being carried out in this field.

“As highlighted in the report, FIFA is committed to ensuring a multi-stakeholder approach to protecting its competitions and will continue to work together with governments and key stakeholders at a local, national and international level to combat match manipulation in football.”

