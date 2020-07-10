FIFA and EA SPORTS extend FIFA eChallenger Series following successful national tournaments

The FIFA eChallenger Series in Asia has attracted over 23 million views so far

There was drama aplenty at the FIFA eChallenger Series national events last month

Special inter-nation match to take place online between China PR and Korea Republic

FIFA and EA SPORTS have announced today that it will extend the FIFA eChallenger Series this weekend to host a day of special inter-nation matches between China PR and Korea Republic.

Following the success of the first-ever FIFA-organised EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 4 program last month, which has attracted over 23 million online views so far, the extended FIFA eChallenger Series will see Team Wonhee and Team Taewook from Korea Republic play Team PENG XINLI and Team SunJi/SunXiang from China in special online match-ups that will feature top football stars, influencers and professional eSports players from the two countries.

The matches, which will be streamed live on FIFA.gg, follow on from the first phase of the FIFA eChallenger Series last month, which saw famous football stars, influencers and professional eSports players from Korea Republic, Vietnam, Thailand and China compete in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 matches to win the coveted EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 4 series events in their respective country.

The winners of last month’s FIFA eChallenger Series events were: Team Wonhee (Korea Republic), Team Golden Stars (Vietnam), TH Challenger C (Thailand) and Team PENG XINLI (China).

Speaking on the extension and the success of the series so far, Simon Thomas, FIFA Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The FIFA eChallenger Series has provided many fans across Asia with a dedicated online event to support teams from their respective countries, and follow and engage with stars from football, influencers and professional eSports players.

“With over 23 million views so far across FIFA and EA SPORTS’ channels, this indicates an incredibly strong level of interest in FIFA esports and we are excited to extend the FIFA eChallenger Series and give more fans across Asia the opportunity to take part.”

Upcoming matches for the FIFA eChallenger Series will kick off on Saturday, 11 July 2020 at 19:00 KST / 18:00 CST / 12:00 CEST.

The winning teams of last month’s FIFA eChallenger Series were as follows:

VIETNAM:

Winning Team: Team Golden Stars

1. Do Hung Dung (Pro-Footballer)

2. Cris Devil Gamer (Influencer)

3. Tran Minh Khoi (Pro-Player)

THAILAND:

Winning Team: TH Challenger C

1. Suchao Nuchnum (Pro-Footballer)

2. Khobsanam (Influencer)

3. JubJubeiei (Pro-Player)

KOREA REPUBLIC:

Winning Team: TEAM Wonhee

1. Cho Won Hee (Pro-Footballer)

2. Duchi and Bbuggu (Influencer)

3. Kim Jung Min (Pro-Player)

CHINA:

Winning Team: TEAM PENG XINLI

1. PENG XINLI (Pro-Footballer)

2. A PANG (Influencer)

3. LU YING (Pro-Player)

