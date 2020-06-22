FIFA and EA SPORTS announce FIFA eChallenger Series for Asia

FIFA eChallenger Series to feature EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 4 teams from South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and China

Online format to feature football stars, influencers, and professional FO4 players

Initiative to replace FIFA eChampions Cup Spring 2020

FIFA and EA SPORTS have announced today an exciting FIFA organized esports activation for Asia, bringing together football stars, influencers, and professional esports players that will go head-to-head in a special remote EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 4 competition series to take place later this month.

As part of FIFA’s objective to bring football to more fans around the world, FIFA will host the FIFA eChallenger Series, which will see teams and players from EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 4 countries South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and China compete to become the winner of their respective country.

Taking place throughout the second half of June and streamed live on FIFA.gg, the initiative will replace the FIFA eChampions Cup Spring 2020. It will be the first-ever activation organised by FIFA for EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 4 fans in Asia, providing a chance for both fans and the community to watch and engage with famous football stars, influencers and professional eSports players in their country.

Four teams of three players from each country will compete in the FIFA eChallenger Series with each exciting match-up consisting of three games – including 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 matches.

Speaking on the introduction of the FIFA eChallenger Series, Simon Thomas, FIFA Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“The FIFA eChallenger Series is another exciting FIFA eSports event. For the first time, EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 4 fans across Asia will have the chance to watch and engage directly with their favourite football stars, influencers and eSports professionals.”

Competition dates for the first-ever FIFA eChallenger Series are:

Vietnam: 25 and 27 June

Thailand: 29-30 June

South Korea: 26-28 June

China: 28-30 June

Further details on match schedule and timings will be announced on FIFA channels over the coming weeks. Players and teams will be nominated and revealed prior to the start of the tournament.

EA, EA SPORTS and the EA SPORTS logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc