FFK: Political Prostitute That Won’t Go Away By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), a political prostitute, who flirts between APC and PDP, who won’t go away, is at the center of a public brouhaha with a Daily Trust journalist, Eyo Charles.

FFK in a video gone viral, was seen holding a press conference about his recent tour of south-south and south-east states. The reason for his tour was not stated in the video that was made public. FFK’s meltdown came when Charles asked: “Sir, please you did not disclose to us who is bankrolling you…”







FFK in a fit of pique, responded by lashing out at Charles: “I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to: Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, very small mind. Don’t judge me by your own standards.”

“When he (FFK) returned to his suite, he sent one of his security aides to further threaten me, says Charles. “The man accosted me, saying what effrontery did I have to ask such a stupid question…” The stupidity of Nigerian politicians stems from the erroneous belief that journalists have no right to ask them antagonistic or probing questions. But no journalist worth his or her salt will ask a public figure with key questions off limits.

FFK’s venomous rage to the question was revealing. It cuts to the heart of his antecedents of corruption and malfeasance. As a passionate and driven journalist as I am, I would never allow a

mealy-mouthed FFK to bully me the way he bullied Charles. I have never taken well to being bullied. If I was Charles the Daily Trust journalist, if FFK dared attack me, I would lose it and call his bluff off. I’ll tell him: “Bullshit! Fuck it damn fool! Go to hell!”

FFK has been out of commission for a very long time. He has been consigned into remote dustbin of irrelevancy. No doubt, he’s suffering from a life of horrifying meaninglessness, hopelessness, idleness, and more importantly, loneliness. To be sure, he must fill his boring time with something. His best option is to go on a self-imposed tour.

FFK undeserved verbal combat unleashed against Charles was loud and vitriolic. Charles was simply doing his job. The irrational rage displayed by FFK is common with wild animals. Instead of engaging the journalist in a respectful dialogue, FFK takes it to a bottomless pit of ugliness, primitive intimidation, fear, and shame. He owes Charles unreserved apology.

It is on record that FFK has never been an impressive moral personality of sterling performance. He is known for his cantankerous marginal ability. He never missed any opportunity to show case the plague-spots in his character. His personal and public life reveal much. FFK has just shot himself in the foot – again!