Femi Adesina: Enough Of The Arrogance, We’re Your Employer By Chris Idoko

“That was just a child’s play and irritation by young Nigerians, not a protest (Femi 6/08/2020). “I just want to encourage Mr Ibikunle not to continue to sound like a broken record.”

“If you see yourself as used tissue paper I can’t help”. Mr Adesina replies callers (Nigeria Info FM, Premium Times 5/5/2020). “Giving your ancestral land for ranching better than death” said Femi (Vanguard 4/7/2018)…and many more.

The media space has been regularly awashed with unpleasant undeserving statements by the president’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina. Nigerians in 2015 and 2019 voted (say to say) President Muhammadu Buhari, not Mr Adesina, to preside over the affairs of the nation; a job he accepted with oath and constitutional obligation to good governance and accountability. A media aide is supposed to be in the know of all the internal workings of the government he serves in delivering campaign promises better than the citizens, hence his duty to provide the people with strategies and hope.

Unfortunately, Mr Adesina who was once an ordinary Nigerian (maybe not used tissue papers as he accords some) might have created a new job description to turn demigod, a character I refuse to believe even Buhari opted for as an adviser.







A poor farmer in the remote village waking up to your statement to choose giving out freely his ancestral farmland to killer herdsmen than being killed would wonder how a government that is meant to protect his life suddenly sounds murderous. Femi how many of your own family’s plots of land have you given out free to cattle rearers?

No sensible person would believe your despicable responses to callers to Nigeria Info FM on the 5th of May 2020, that such would be dished out by a president spokesperson. Their only offence was for demanding a presidential media chat and also a stop to your habit of talking down on oppressed relegated Nigerians.

Under this administration protest has become a taboo, a series of records you know too well. Nigerians cry and sympathize with members of our armed forces who suffer and lose their lives in fighting insecurity, but only to be daily dehumanised by the same folks for demanding a better life for all. May you be reminded that APC never asked Nigerians during previous elections to enthrone dictatorship. We deserve the right to ask questions on the failed areas and answers to why perceived hopelessness.

It’s quite regrettable we can’t understand how completely independent our legislature and judiciary is, maybe a fear of the consequences of incompetence would have woken you up to a more responsible well behaved spokesman in providing expected answers.

Your bogus salary and allowances come from our national budgets, derived from our collective taxes and resources. So you’re our employee, and henceforth we demand a stop to the arrogance.

Chris Idoko

A concerned citizen for the poor and vulnerable

[email protected]