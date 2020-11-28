Father of slain singer, Sleek, reacts to N50m compensation award

<!– Daniel Chibuike Ikeaguchi –>

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Mr. Dominic Ikeagwuchi, the father of slain Port Harcourt singer, Chibuike Ikeagwuchi, has reacted to the N50 million judgment award against the police for killing his son by Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday.

MR Ikeagwuchi lamented that his son was killed in the most gruesome by policemen who can best be described as psychopaths who derive joy from seeing their victims die in pain.

“The way they killed my son, you will know that these policemen are psychopaths. They don’t have human feelings. If you follow the court ruling today, you see the evidence of my witness, the outcry of the boy trying to help my son that was shot.

“They were hitting him and they were there watching. All the calls my daughter and I made were not answered. They lack all it takes to be human beings. After this, the government may think twice about who they may give gun”.

A team of policemen shot and killed the musician popularly known as ‘Sleek’ around the Elelewon area of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, on September 19, 2020.

In his ruling on Friday, Justice, S.C. Amadi granted four prayers of the claimant and declared that the gruesome murder of Sleek contravened the constitution of Nigeria.

The ruling was in suit filed by the lawyer of the family of the late musician, Noble Njoku , filed on October 16 , 2020, via an originating motion of fundamental human rights, in which amongst others, he asked the court for “a declaration that the killing of Daniel Ikeagwuchi Onyeukwu on the 19th of September 2020 at Elelenwo in Obio /Akpor LGA , Rivers State by the Nigeria Police is unjustified and unlawful. ”

The Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan; and two others were defendants in the suit filed to enforce the fundamental human rights of the deceased.

The family had prayed the court to declare the killing of their son unlawful and to award N1 billion to them as compensation.

It was learnt that the defendants neither appeared nor filed responses in two sittings.

However, Justice Amadi awarded N50 million against the defendants.

Lawyer to Sleek’s family described the judgment as justice well-served as it will act as deterrent to men of Nigerian security forces who use human being as fish they “point and kill”

The mother of the deceased said: “No amount of money will bring my son back to life. I am not happy. Money is not talking. I can’t hear his voice again. However, we thank God.”

The murder of Sleek had elicited opprobrium from the members of the Public, especially the human rights advocacy groups who staged peaceful protests on the streets of Port Harcourt demanding justice.

