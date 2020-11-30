Fashionomics Africa Webinar Series – Episode 4: Financing the Fashion Industry

What: Fashionomics Africa Webinar Series, Episode 4

Who: Gender, Women & Civil Society Department in partnership with HEVA Fund

When: 10 December 2020, 12.00 to 14.00 GMT

Where: Online via Zoom – Click here to register for free

The Gender, Women and Civil Society Department of the African Development Bank Group, in collaboration with HEVA Fund, will on Thursday, 10 December 2020, host the fourth and final episode of this year’s Fashionomics Africa Webinar Series.

Access to finance is vital for the fashion sector to develop its full potential and become an engine of growth for developing countries. The webinar, themed Financing the Fashion Industry, will identify innovative business models for fashion entrepreneurs to take advantage of the current financing system.

Panelists will identify the challenges faced by fashion entrepreneurs, especially women and youth, in accessing finance. The webinar will feature investment managers and industry experts from Alitheia IDF, a pioneering investment fund that recognizes the importance of gender diversity, and WIC Capital, a fund that finances businesses run by women in the French-speaking region of West Africa.

The discussion will also feature representatives from the State Bank of Mauritius, as well as Thundafund, South Africa’s leading online crowdfunding marketplace for creatives and innovators, and Senegalese brand Sarayaa Fashion.

The experts will highlight the innovative and disrupting financing channels available for fashion entrepreneurs and share tips and lessons learned on potential investments and financing instruments that are paramount to developing the fashion industry on the continent.

For more information on Fashionomics Africa and to sign up for the webinar, click here.

