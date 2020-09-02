Fani-Kayode: ‘Stupid’ Question, Stupid Answer By Ozodinukwe Okenwa

The former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), could be described as a glorified social critic, who thinks that the rest of us owe him the entitlement of national recognition. In a nation where big executive fools comport themselves as gods and demi-gods, nothing less is expected from the Fani-Kayodes of this world in their pompous haughty heights. Nigeria presents an international image of a bruised and battered giant, one unable to stand steadily on its feet as a result of fiscal bleeding and maladministration spanning decades.







That FFK is controversial is an understatement. That he speaks his mind no matter whose ox is gored is also a truism. In the public space Nigeriana he deliberately courts and hugs cheap publicity for recognition and relevance. Yet he remains an ex-convict, who was once charged for economic crimes against his fatherland by the EFCC. And he spent time in prison for that.

Fani-Kayode is presently undertaking a regional tour of some PDP-controlled states in the South-East and South-South. He had gone to the APGA-controlled Anambra State where he had eulogized Governor Willie Obiano for his ‘achievements’ urging him to play the godfather by determining who succeeds him in office next year.

Whereever he had gone thus far FFK had heaped enormous praises on the governors of the states in a sickening sycophantic fashion. While it was always praises galore we are at a loss as to the core motive behind these co-ordinated well-publicised junkets.

Even those governors known for their anti-people and anti-democratic tendencies FFK had found suitable fawning words to prop them up.

Last week he was in Calabar, Cross Rivers State. In a press conference that followed the tour he was asked by a journalist, Eyo Charles, the Daily Trust correspondent in the state, who was bankrolling his tour and lo, the beast in the ex-minister was unleashed!

He tongue-lashed Eyo heaping expletives on him for having the effrontery to question the motive or those behind the hyped trips. The verbal assault lasted minutes on end!