Family spent 9 years in secret room ‘waiting for end of time’

A father and six adult children in the Netherlands have been found in a secret room after nine years waiting for the end of time.

Police discovered the family on Tuesday, saying they had hidden in the basement of a remote farmhouse.

The father of the family, and his children aged between 18 and 25 were retrieved near the village of Ruinerwold in the northern province of Drenthe.

According to local media reporting the family were discovered after one of the sons went to a nearby pub.

At the said pub, the boy acted in a confused state by drinking five beers and asking for help, saying he had not been outside for nine years.

Police arrested a 58-year-old man who is not the father of the family after failing to cooperate with the investigation.

“I have never come across anything like this before,” local mayor Roger de Groot told a press conference.

“Police investigated after receiving a tip-off from somebody who was concerned about the people’s living conditions” and discovered the adults, de Groot said.

“They lived an isolated lifestyle,” he said, adding that they had been living on the homestead for the past nine years and several of the children “had not been taken up in the birthing register” or officially registered.

A local TV station, RTV Drenthe, reported that the family “have been living in a basement for years, waiting for the ‘end of times’.”

When the children were freed some of them “had no idea that other people existed,” according to the TV station reporting.

There have reports in the past of some Christians anticipating the end of the world by a certain date using various forms of calculations.

In some instances people have sold their belongings in waiting for the end of time.

