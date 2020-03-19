Famed South African choir delights with coronavirus song

The Ndlovu Youth Choir in South Africa is making waves on social media with a song preaching effective prevention methods for the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 1 minute 6 seconds video, the group raises awareness on the rampaging virus.

The track titled “We’ve Got this – Fight against Coronavirus / COVID-19” advices people to wash their hands, not touch the face, not to panic or spread rumours among others.

It should be recalled that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa rose to 116 on Wednesday. Which figure has reached 150 as at Thursday March 19, the second highest on the continent only behind Egypt.

Wash your hands

Don’t touch your face

Don’t go to the doctor, just call

Don’t panic, we will beat corona

Don’t spread rumours

The song is in a local dialect with English translations blended in seamlessly. The choir is famous for its animated performance at the 2019 finals of America’s Got Talent. It gained Twitter traction after it was shared by Director-General of the World Health Organization, WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

[embedded content]