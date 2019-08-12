Famed Ivorian musician, DJ Arafat, dies in motor accident

Famed Ivorian singer, DJ Arafat, died Monday following a traffic accident that occurred in the night before, state broadcaster Public Radio-Television (RTI) has reported.

The 33-year-old was credited as being the originator of the coupé-décalé genre of music.

“The death of artist DJ Arafat, his real name Houon Ange Didier, Monday, August 12 at 8 am (local and GMT), as a result of a traffic accident that occurred in the night of Sunday to Monday in Abidjan,“RTI said in tweet.

According to information and photos circulating on social networks, DJ Arafat was riding a motorcycle when he rammed into a car.

The Ivorian Minister of Culture, Maurice Kouakou Bandaman, “expresses his condolences to the family and music lovers”, and arrangements will be made for “a tribute to the artist,” according to a statement released by the RTI.