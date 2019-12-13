Ex-Algerian PM elected president in first post-Bouteflika polls

Algeria has a new president in the person of Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The 74-year-old won controversial December 12 elections with 58% of the vote, the national electoral body announced quoting preliminary results.

Mr Tebboune, 74, previously served as housing, then information minister. He served seven-months as Prime Minister two years ago before resigning due to disagreements with businessmen.

He beat four other candidates including a former Prime Minister and two other candidates that served in the previous government.

The authorities also confirmed that voter turnout was just 40% – earning it the unenviable record as the lowest ever for a multi-party election in the north African country.

The polls, are the first since the ouster of long serving Abdul Aziz Bouteflika. The ailing leader was forced to resign earlier this year after pressure from a mass protest movement and the powerful military.

The polls had been boycotted by people in the protest movement who said all the candidates were too close to former leader, they had in weekly protests demanded the political establishment be overhauled before polls are held.