EU’s defence strategy [International Edition]
The European Union is willing to take a leap forward to build a true European defence capability. But what is the potential risk of creating a parallel structure to Nato?
Meanwhile, the UK is more likely to leave the EU without a deal on 31 October. This is as Boris Johnson wants to negotiate a new Brexit deal.
Also, US president Donald Trump have taken the trade war up another notch, calling China a currency manipulator.
Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.
Please follow and like us: