EU – Horn of Africa: Mogherini visits Somalia, Kenya, Djibouti, Ethiopia

The European Union, EU, High Representative for Foreign Policy / Vice President, Federica Mogherini, on Monday (May 20) started her three-day visit to the Horn of Africa in Somalia.

She met with Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre for talks in the capital Mogadishu. She is expected in Kenya before she moves to Djibouti and wraps up the mission in Ethiopia. It is expected to last between 20 – 22 May, 2019.

In comments after the meeting she stressed that the visit was part of the EU’s friendship, partnership and support for the government.

“We recognise that Somalia is first and foremost of strategic relevance and importance, not only for Somali people, for the region, for Africa, but also for Europe and the international community,” she said.

According to a release from the EU External Action, whiles in Somalia: she visited European Union Training Mission (EUTM) Somalia troops and EU Capacity Building Mission (EUCAP) Somalia personnel.

Media Advisory on Kenya, Djibouti, Ethiopia engagements

Over in Kenya she is billed to meet President Kenyatta and members of government. She will also launch a cross border programme, meet with youth and civil society organisations as well as inaugurate the new EU Delegation offices in Nairobi.

She will conclude her visit by travelling to Djibouti and Ethiopia.

In Djibouti, she will meet President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Mahmoud Ali Yousouf, as well as Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Mahboub Maalim.

She will also visit the EU’s ATALANTA maritime security mission and a EU funded project of desalinisation. In Addis Ababa, she is due to meet African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat to discuss the next EU-African Union ministerial meeting and regional issues.

EU – Somalia relation: Factsheet

Glad to receive FedericaMog , High Rep/VP, EU_Commission, a key partner for Somalia. Shared with her the exciting progress we have made on all fronts, looking forward to working with EU in 2019 our year of implementation EU_in_Somalia #NabadIyoNolol#TubahaQaranka pic.twitter.com/6FbL1WQUEi — Hassan Ali Khaire (HassanAKhaire) May 20, 2019