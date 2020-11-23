Eto’o: Qatar 2022 will be a special experience for football fans

Qatar 2022 Global Ambassador Samuel Eto’o talks World Cup host nation

Former Cameroon superstar hails Qatar’s suitability for visitors

Compact World Cup means easy access to stadiums for players and supporters

Samuel Eto’o believes the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will offer many unique and memorable experiences for fans when the next edition of football’s showpiece event heads to the Middle East and Arab world in two years’ time.

In an interview with qatar2022.qa, the former Cameroon international – who serves as a Global Ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) – highlighted some of his favourite places to visit in the country.

“I enjoy visiting lots of different places when I’m in Qatar,” said Eto’o, a four-time African Player of the Year. “Sometimes, I like to go to the Villaggio Mall and on other occasions I enjoy visiting the Katara Cultural Village, which has many shops and restaurants. I also love Banana Island, which is a brilliant holiday destination if you want to get away from it all.

“I’m sure fans will find many interesting places to visit when they arrive in this magnificent country in 2022.”

Eto’o’s initial experiences of Qatar were shaped during a brief playing spell with Qatar Sports Club during the 2018/19 season. He believes fans will be amazed by the friendliness of the people and the safety of the country. Qatar is consistently ranked as one of the safest countries in the world.

“I like the people in Qatar, they are open and sincere,” said Eto’o. “I also like the fact you always feel safe and secure in Doha and throughout the country.

“These things should offer football fans a level of reassurance when they come to Qatar for the World Cup. I believe they will be able to have a great time visiting the country and watching the best players in action during the tournament.”