Ethiopia’s health minister resigns: Reports

Ethiopians have to taken to social to express dismay at news of the imminent resignation of the country’s health minister, Dr. Amir Abiy.

News of Amir’s resignation is currently being reported local news portals, including Addis Standard and commentators like Markos Feleke.

While reasons for the youthful minister’s departure are not yet clear, a tweet by Feleke gave the impression that it might have to do with the ruling coalition’s system of balancing political and ethnic representation in the cabinet.

‘‘Very sad that our country couldn’t retain hard working officials like Dr. Amir who’s delivering with zeal and innovation. With merit based public office appointment like Amir, you go to office to do your job. With representation you go to office to defend the group,’‘ Feleke said.

Amir, who was appointed health minister last year in April has championed several initiatives including car free days and urged Ethiopians to adopt healthy lifestyles.

Ethiopians react

This is disheartening. We should aim to elevate Ethiopians that work for all Ethiopians and not “politicians” that work for their party. amirabiy thank you for your hard work and for being a personal inspiration https://t.co/O1tIFRjvs3 — ሁለገቧ (milkiway3125) November 7, 2019

It is very sad to see him go. Dr Amir is probably the most relatable Minster out there and I wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors https://t.co/fEBTNvpMRT — Birukti (@BirukitawitA) November 7, 2019

No way ! For what reason should he leave? I think its time to pressure on someone who is deeply commuted in changing our society like amirabiy . Dear Sir, please rethink of your decision, Ethiopia is in need of you, you have to be by her side beyond all the ups and downs there. — Eyob Wondu (WenduEyob) November 7, 2019

Thank you ( amirabiy ) for everything that you’ve accomplished so far and good luck for everything you will in the future. For me you are the only minister who knows his job & delivering it professionally. I can’t thank you enough for your services.

? pic.twitter.com/vk0awwUnXN — Kasaye (KasayeRH) November 7, 2019

The prime minister, Abiy AHmed, last made changes to his cabinet in April, when he appointed the former Amhara and Oromia region presidents to the foreign and defence ministry dockets.

