Africa 

Ethiopia PM mourns dad: Afwerki, Kagame, Qatar, UAE etc. react

Diplomatic reactions have trailed the death on Monday (June 17) of Ahmed Ali, father of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, who according to state-media died aged 105.

Reports said the late Ahmed Ali was buried today in accordance with Islamic norms. Abiy, a Christian, was born a Muslim and attended Islamic school as a young boy.

His mother, about whom he spoke fondly in his inaugural address in April 2018, was a Christian. The fourth wife of his father. Abiy was her last child.

The reactions from world leaders so far straddles the continent and beyond. Of the earliest persons to react were the African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat and Rwandan president Paul Kagame.

“I have heard the sad news… My family and I send our deepest condolences to my brother and friend Ethiopia Prime Minister Dr.Abiy Ahmed. May God give you the strength to take you through this difficult period of mourning!” Kagame’s tweet read.

Outside of Africa, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates sent his condolence in three languages – Arabic, English and Amharic. The Qatari Emir’s message was also posted by the country’s news agency.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki also conveyed his sadness at the news in a letter to Abiy, Eritrea’s information Minister Yemane Meskel disclosed on Twitter today.

The Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, Vera Songwe, the Director General of World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus and Abiy’s former chief of staff – and now Ethiopian ambassador to the United States, Fitsum Aregaa; have all reacted.

In response to the condolence messages, the Office of the PM wrote on Twitter late Tuesday: “Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shares his heartfelt gratitude to the local and international community for the condolence messages and well wishes received as he mourns the loss of his father.”

