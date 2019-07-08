Ethiopia lifts power rationing for homes: state-affiliated media

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopia on Monday lifted power rationing for homes and reduced loadshedding times for industries after water levels at hydroelectric dams rose, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting said.

Fana quoted Seleshi Bekele, the minister for water and electricity, saying that water levels at the country’s Gibe 3 dam had increased, prompting the changes.

Seleshi had said in May when announcing the rationing that the drop in water levels at Gibe 3 dam had led to a deficit of 476 megawatts, more than a third of the country’s electricity generation of 1,400 MW.

