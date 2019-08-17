Ethiopia, Ghana have highest hotel room rates in Africa

Ethiopia and Ghana have been ranked top of the list of African countries with highest hotel room rates.

The ranking was done by STR, an American company that tracks supply and demand data for multiple market sectors, including the global hotel industry.

Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa city ranked first posting Africa’s highest average daily rate (ADR).

Between July 2018 and June 2019, Addis Ababa posted an average daily rate of $163.79.

Accra Area in Ghana came second posting an average daily rate of $160.34 and Lagos Area in Nigeria came third with a rate of $132.51.

But when it comes to hotel occupancy rates Egypt’s Cairo and Giza were the leaders at 74.5%.

Cape Town Centre in South Africa placed second with 65% ranked second, followed by Accra Area with 59.7% placing third.

Traveling to Africa continues to be an incentive for people outside the continent.

Africa has many historical and tourist attraction sites, making it a must visit place globally.

Even for Africans traveling to other African countries is an encouraging idea, just to know the continent better.

But what drives many tourists crazy both local and foreign is accommodation rates in Africa.

Many hotels charge over $100 for a night in hotels not even up to a two star level.

It is just very expensive for ordinary travelers to secure a place at a hotel during their visits.

The current situation frustrates many Africans though but not many African governments are able to deal with accommodation crisis in their countries.

Source: Africafeeds.com